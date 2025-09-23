Head to Head Survey: Namib Minerals (NAMM) and The Competition

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Namib Minerals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Namib Minerals N/A -$20.75 million -2.53 Namib Minerals Competitors $901.64 million -$221.11 million -39.36

Namib Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Namib Minerals. Namib Minerals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Namib Minerals N/A N/A -42.57% Namib Minerals Competitors -56.04% 0.43% 0.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Namib Minerals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Namib Minerals beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Namib Minerals

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

