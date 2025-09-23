Head to Head Survey: Namib Minerals (NAMM) and The Competition

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Namib Minerals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Namib Minerals
|N/A
|-$20.75 million
|-2.53
|Namib Minerals Competitors
|$901.64 million
|-$221.11 million
|-39.36
Namib Minerals’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Namib Minerals. Namib Minerals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals’ rivals have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Namib Minerals
|N/A
|N/A
|-42.57%
|Namib Minerals Competitors
|-56.04%
|0.43%
|0.77%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Namib Minerals beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
About Namib Minerals
Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.
