Head to Head Review: Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) versus Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stagwell and Lendway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lendway 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stagwell currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 51.90%. Given Stagwell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than Lendway.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

35.6% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Lendway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Stagwell has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stagwell and Lendway”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.84 billion 0.49 $2.26 million N/A N/A Lendway $37.77 million 0.25 -$5.74 million ($1.47) -3.61

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than Lendway.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -0.06% 14.54% 2.79% Lendway -5.30% -20.31% -2.66%

Summary

Stagwell beats Lendway on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, advance media platform, and media studios; and technology-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lendway

(Get Free Report)

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.