Head-To-Head Analysis: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) vs. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Cousins Properties pays out 345.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 6.51% 1.27% 0.70% Lamar Advertising 19.72% 41.85% 6.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Lamar Advertising”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $856.76 million 5.66 $45.96 million $0.37 78.08 Lamar Advertising $2.21 billion 5.70 $361.87 million $4.30 28.89

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cousins Properties and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 4 6 0 2.60 Lamar Advertising 0 3 2 0 2.40

Cousins Properties currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $134.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.03%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Risk and Volatility

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Cousins Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

