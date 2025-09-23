HC Wainwright Raises Earnings Estimates for Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Innate Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IPHA. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Innate Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $1.83 on Monday. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

