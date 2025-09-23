FY2029 Earnings Estimate for KYMR Issued By HC Wainwright

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($3.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.17. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.37 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 616.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 317,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $13,955,348.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,798,795 shares in the company, valued at $123,146,980. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 655,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,842,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,117,295 shares in the company, valued at $269,160,980. The trade was a 12.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

