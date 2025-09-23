Financial Comparison: Allied Gold (AAUC) and The Competition

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) is one of 53 public companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Allied Gold to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Allied Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gold $730.38 million -$115.63 million -26.03 Allied Gold Competitors $2.60 billion $491.91 million -26.08

Allied Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gold. Allied Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

44.6% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allied Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gold -13.41% 30.88% 9.23% Allied Gold Competitors 19.25% 14.00% 9.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allied Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gold 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allied Gold Competitors 386 2201 2641 134 2.47

As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential downside of 9.28%. Given Allied Gold’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Allied Gold competitors beat Allied Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Allied Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.