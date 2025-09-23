Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after buying an additional 454,226 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after buying an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $312.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $315.80. The company has a market capitalization of $859.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

