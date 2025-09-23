Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 55 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,823,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,058,000 after purchasing an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,367,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock opened at $2,460.66 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,383.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,323.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price target (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

