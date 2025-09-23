Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,844 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,211,370.74. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $147.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.84. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $189.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

