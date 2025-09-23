Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 3,539 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Summit Insights lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $200.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

