Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,315.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,315.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,095 to GBX 1,115 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DNLM

Dunelm Group Stock Up 0.4%

DNLM opened at GBX 1,067 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,176.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.47, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 836.61 and a one year high of GBX 1,255.03.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. Analysts anticipate that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.