Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Up 0.4%

NVS opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $130.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NVS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

