Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 306.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $170.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $278,070.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,287.82. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,946 shares of company stock worth $32,306,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

