Diversified Trust Co Acquires 79,597 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 136.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Grab were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 28.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 446,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 98,621 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 559.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,773,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,799 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 291,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 9.9% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 221,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 161.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRAB. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRAB

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.