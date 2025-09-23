CX Institutional Sells 89 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

CX Institutional decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,654,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,877,000 after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus set a $189.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $147.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.84. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.