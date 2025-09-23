CX Institutional Has $442,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Prologis were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.5% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 363,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $127.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

