CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

CX Institutional increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.3%

MELI stock opened at $2,460.66 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,383.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,323.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

