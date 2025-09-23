Critical Contrast: DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT) & Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Free Report) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Allegion”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get DAC Technologies Group International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allegion $3.77 billion 4.05 $597.50 million $7.20 24.69

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than DAC Technologies Group International.

92.2% of Allegion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Allegion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DAC Technologies Group International and Allegion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Allegion 0 7 2 0 2.22

Allegion has a consensus target price of $170.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.25%. Given Allegion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegion is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Profitability

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Allegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A Allegion 16.15% 42.62% 14.55%

Volatility and Risk

DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of 235.68, indicating that its stock price is 23,468% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegion has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegion beats DAC Technologies Group International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAC Technologies Group International

(Get Free Report)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes. The company sells its products to mass merchants, retail chains, sporting goods retailers, distributors, and OEM gun manufacturers. It also markets its products through catalog companies. The company was formerly known as DAC Technologies of America, Inc. and changed its name to DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. in July 1999. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other. It also provides services and software, which includes inspection, maintenance, and repair services for its automatic entrance solutions; and software as a service, including access control, IoT integration, and workforce management solutions, as well as aftermarket services, design and installation offerings, and locksmith services. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, retail, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, online and e-commerce platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for DAC Technologies Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAC Technologies Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.