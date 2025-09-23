Cormark Lowers Earnings Estimates for Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (CVE:STC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.