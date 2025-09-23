Comparing Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) & Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) and Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Columbia Sportswear pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hugo Boss pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Columbia Sportswear pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hugo Boss pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Columbia Sportswear and Hugo Boss, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 1 5 1 0 2.00 Hugo Boss 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus price target of $60.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Hugo Boss.

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Hugo Boss”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.37 billion 0.86 $223.27 million $3.92 13.53 Hugo Boss $4.66 billion 0.74 $230.99 million $0.69 14.42

Hugo Boss has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Sportswear. Columbia Sportswear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hugo Boss, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Hugo Boss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 6.59% 12.97% 7.93% Hugo Boss 5.15% 15.57% 6.00%

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugo Boss has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Hugo Boss on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities. It offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boot; trail running shoes; rugged cold weather boots; sandals and shoes for use in water activities; and footwear for lifestyle wear. In addition, it owned network of branded and outlet retail stores; brand-specific e-commerce sites; and concession or franchise-based arrangements with third parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names. Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Hugo Boss

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores. Hugo Boss AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.