Busey Bank Sells 4,228 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Busey Bank reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Busey Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Busey Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Enzi Wealth boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 6,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

