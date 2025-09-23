Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 51.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 952,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,595,000 after acquiring an additional 323,733 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $317,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,200. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $89.99 and a one year high of $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

