Brokers Set Expectations for ISPR FY2027 Earnings

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ispire Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst N. Anderson expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ispire Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 223.15% and a negative net margin of 30.78%.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

ISPR opened at $2.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.84. Ispire Technology has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ispire Technology by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ispire Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

