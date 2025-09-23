Brokerages Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) PT at $24.26

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.2593.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $159,014.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,947.84. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $458,185.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 951,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,784,301.29. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 340,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,199,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,533 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 10,573,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,218,000 after purchasing an additional 959,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,555,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,845 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,077,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 229,230 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,073,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,340 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $19.21 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

