Brokerages Set Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Price Target at $389.80

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.4667.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Everest Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:EG opened at $335.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.61 and its 200-day moving average is $342.99. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Everest Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Everest Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,528,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

