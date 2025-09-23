Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 1.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $73.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $86.89 and last traded at $86.46. Approximately 10,882,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,907,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BE. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $174,342.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,175.78. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,982,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,368,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,736,864.70. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,205 shares of company stock valued at $14,919,283. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,326 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,149.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 57,823 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,162.04 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

