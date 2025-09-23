Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $73.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $85.95 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 7162553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

BE has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,749,348. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $211,163.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 224,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,728,292.96. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 302,205 shares of company stock valued at $14,919,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,162.04 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

