Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price objective (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Shares of AXON opened at $775.92 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $388.36 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $760.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $698.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 191.59, a P/E/G ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.25, for a total value of $672,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,394,261.50. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,596.64. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,932 shares of company stock worth $34,408,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

