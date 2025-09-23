Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,526 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $19,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after buying an additional 1,142,012 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,657,000 after buying an additional 931,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,952,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,150,000 after buying an additional 502,764 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,679,811 shares of company stock worth $1,566,623,756. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $135.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average of $112.47. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

