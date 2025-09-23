Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112,137 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.35.

TMO stock opened at $474.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $623.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

