Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 12,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $268,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 298,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,930.49. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 15,784 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $358,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 256,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,600.20. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 44,100 shares of company stock worth $1,000,878 and sold 30,784 shares worth $709,117. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

AAOI stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.91.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.96 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 42.29%.The business’s revenue was up 137.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100–0.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

