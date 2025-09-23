Analyzing Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krispy Kreme has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Reborn Coffee and Krispy Kreme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 0 0 0.00 Krispy Kreme 2 4 3 0 2.11

Profitability

Krispy Kreme has a consensus target price of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 102.99%. Given Krispy Kreme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Krispy Kreme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -152.76% -995.56% -118.07% Krispy Kreme -29.33% -5.55% -1.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Krispy Kreme”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $5.93 million 2.29 -$4.81 million ($2.18) -1.15 Krispy Kreme $1.67 billion 0.34 $3.10 million ($2.65) -1.26

Krispy Kreme has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Krispy Kreme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reborn Coffee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats Reborn Coffee on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats. It also provides cookies under the Insomnia Cookies brand, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and brownies; and operates Krispy Kreme company-owned shops and franchise shops. The company was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

