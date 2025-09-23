Analysts Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target at $69.67

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.6667.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.72. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 102.36%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,544.68. The trade was a 26.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $460,537.60. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,551.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

