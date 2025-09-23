Analysts Set Expectations for PMVP FY2026 Earnings

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, September 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share.

PMVP stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 263,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 148,021 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 489,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, insider Deepika Jalota sold 33,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $35,048.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,356.54. This represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,975,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,523.80. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,627 shares of company stock worth $1,021,505 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

