Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.7778.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

ALGM opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 9.00%.The company had revenue of $203.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $271,207.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,613. This represents a 32.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Featured Articles

