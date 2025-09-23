AA Financial Advisors LLC Buys 146 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.6% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,870 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,229.20. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,837.64. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,886 shares of company stock worth $195,693,600 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $765.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $747.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

