Swedbank AB Has $5.24 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 104.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DAL opened at $59.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.