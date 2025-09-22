Swedbank AB Buys 3,578 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ZBRA opened at $318.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.97 and its 200 day moving average is $292.89.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $301.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Profile



Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

