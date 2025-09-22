Swedbank AB Buys 16,816 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the first quarter worth $345,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 36.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 236.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

