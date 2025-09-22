Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 9,724.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,132,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,364,732,000 after buying an additional 23,886,735 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 9,699.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 5,143,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,992,000 after buying an additional 5,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 40.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,155,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,158,000 after buying an additional 1,471,660 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 273.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,009,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,911,000 after buying an additional 1,470,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1,586.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 772,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,732,000 after buying an additional 727,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $101.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 118.42 and a beta of 0.87. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $81.84 and a 1-year high of $123.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

