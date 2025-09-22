Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $137.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $138.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.75 and its 200-day moving average is $124.54.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

