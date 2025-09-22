Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 341 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 1.3%

PKG stock opened at $211.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.71 and a 200-day moving average of $196.72. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

Get Our Latest Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.