Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 389 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $121.91 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $116.53 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

