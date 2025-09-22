ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $4,587,313.76 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Baur sold 102,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $4,587,313.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,939.52. This trade represents a 30.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ScanSource Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $43.80 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $812.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.21 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ScanSource by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 25.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

