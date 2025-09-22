Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $52.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%.The firm had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $40.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

