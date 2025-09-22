Perpetual Ltd Takes $205,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $283.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $291.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

