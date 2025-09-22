Perpetual Ltd Sells 500 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.37 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.
Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.
