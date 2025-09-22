Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 508 CrowdStrike $CRWD

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 90.8% in the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $502.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.94 and a 200-day moving average of $430.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.31, a PEG ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $272.67 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,741 shares of company stock valued at $47,456,437. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

