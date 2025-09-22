Perpetual Ltd Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 197,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 224,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.27 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -166.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

