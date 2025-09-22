Perpetual Ltd Buys New Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $228.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.82. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.